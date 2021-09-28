NWA superstar and former world’s champion Nick Aldis recently appeared on Keepin It 100 with Konnan to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the NWA Empowerrr pay per view and how well the event did on FITE TV. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Admits he had some skepticism about NWA Empowerrr:

And look, I’ll say this; I had a healthy skepticism of the show [EmPowerrr], simply because there were a lot of talent on that — not because of women’s wrestling or anything like that but like, there was a lot of talent on that show that had no TV experience. Very little TV experience and I was concerned about some of the card more in the sense of from the logistics side of it. Like timing and the manpower and stuff like that because obviously, we’re still working with a pretty limited infrastructure so it’s like, there’s a lot of us wearing a lot of hats. We were working with a different production crew.

On NWA’s success with pay per view buys:

Home run. It really was. It was super stressful and I think in the aftermath of it, we realized that we bit off a lot and it was — there was times where it was tough to chew it but we did it and I think we all agreed that the fact that the shows were such home runs was the saving grace because I think if they would have just been all right and just been sort of mildly successful, I feel like we would’ve been — we all would have been super burned out but because it went so well and I got a call from Mike Weber at FITE the day after I think to say, ‘You guys are already — for FITE pay-per-views, it’s already like top ten and it’s still climbing’ and stuff like that. Yeah, [we were going head-to-head with] another gimmick boxing thing. It’s so many of ‘em. It’s hard to keep up with them all but yeah, I think it was [Jake Paul], he fought Tyron Woodley.

