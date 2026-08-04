Nick Aldis believes the booking of AJ Styles’ final TNA match damaged his own career. Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis described being Styles’ last opponent before his 2013 departure as a dubious honor.

Aldis defended the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Styles in a No Disqualification match. Styles left the company afterward, making Aldis the public face of an unpopular ending that he did not control.

Aldis believes anger over Styles’ departure became attached to him because he was the champion and final opponent. He said the experience became something he preferred to compartmentalize because of the effect it had on his career.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported on Aldis discussing his pre-WWE history and long-awaited in-ring opportunity. He now considers the Styles match part of the end of his own TNA run.

Was horribly booked, and it didn’t do me any favors.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to 411Mania for the transcription.