House of Glory has announced on their Twitter account that former two-time NWA world champion and current free agent Nick Aldis will be making his debut for the promotion at their December 17th Revelations event, which takes place at the LA Boom in Queens, New York. At this time it is not known who the National Treasure will be facing.

House of Glory also recently announced that KENTA would be making his debut at the same event, where he’ll be taking on LOW Ki. You can read details about that here.