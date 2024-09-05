A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
On Thursday, September 5, 2024, WWE released a video featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announcing Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton in one-on-one action for the show scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2024.
Previously announced for the 9/6 post-Bash In Berlin blue brand show on FOX at 8/7c:
* Giovani Vinci to return
* The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY
* Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa
#SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis announces a big match for tomorrow night on #SmackDown … @itsBayleyWWE vs. @tiffstrattonwwe! pic.twitter.com/ImH4uUJwRX
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2024