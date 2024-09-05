A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, WWE released a video featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announcing Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton in one-on-one action for the show scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2024.

Previously announced for the 9/6 post-Bash In Berlin blue brand show on FOX at 8/7c:

* Giovani Vinci to return

* The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY

* Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa