The WWE Crown Jewel 2024 announcements keep coming!

In the third addition to the lineup for next Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another new championship contest has been confirmed.

After LA Knight screwed both Andrade and Carmelo Hayes out of a winner in Match 7 of their long, ongoing series of bouts on the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York, “The Mega Star” was informed by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that he will now be defending his WWE United States Championship against both guys in a triple-threat match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

The 10/25 SmackDown in Brooklyn also saw the addition to the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 lineup on November 2 of Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, as well as WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend in title action.

Previously announced for the 11/2 PLE in Riyadh is Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the men’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship, Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championship, as well as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.

Make sure to join us here on 11/2 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.