Top industry superstar and soon-to-be free agent Nick Aldis appeared on Wrestling Inc. to discuss his ongoing beef with the NWA and its president, Billy Corgan. The National Treasure clarifies his recent comments about how toxic the brand has become, adding that Corgan’s ego is what is losing his connection with the fans. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes Billy Corgan is disregarding what the fans want out of spite:

“I’m not trying to get into the political stuff. That’s not interesting to me. Politics in this country is very, very split. Very divided. I’m a centrist. However, I feel like as a brand, you should do your best to be apolitical as well. … And that’s not really the meat of the matter. It’s more about the audience [having] been telling them one thing for a long time, and Billy specifically has been disregarding them and doing the complete opposite, almost out of spite.”

Feels like Corgan’s whole approach is happening out of spite:

“At some point, it feels like he’s sort of deliberately going against what the fans are asking for, and it just feels like a very spiteful approach. I just don’t think that it’s got anything to do with business. I think it’s just to do with ego.”