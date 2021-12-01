NWA superstar Nick Aldis recently appeared on GAW TV to hype this weekend’s Hard Times 2 pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Darius Lockhart and how contracts for certain talents in the NWA work. Highlights from the interview are below.

How there are some talents who are on full-time salary contracts, and others who are on per-season contracts:

The thing with the NWA is that there’s a handful of us who are on full-time salary contracts but then, most guys are sort of working per season. [There] are guys coming in and out. It’s more like — we always wanted it to be a bit more sort of like a territory, like a digital territory essentially where it’s like Mickie [James is] doing stuff with IMPACT or whatever. It’s like, ‘That’s cool. We’ll keep tabs on what you’re doing in that territory’ so to speak and then, we’ll sort of, you know, if there’s any way we can enhance it, work it in with what we’re doing and you know, so on and so forth and so it’s like there’s been quite a few guys who have been at TNA but aren’t necessarily there all the time.

On Darius Lockhart debuting:

The new guy coming in-in Atlanta for the next set of tapings is called Darius Lockhart and I sort of — he tried to get my attention last year and you know, when I was still the world champion so I was kind of like, ‘Okay, he’s on my radar but I can’t do anything about it right now.’ But yeah, now that we have these tapings coming up and COVID stuff has kind of eased up and all that, I put a word in and made that connection for him and he’s — so he’s coming in. He’s got a lot of potential. He’s a smart guy, he does a lot of stuff in his community, he’s very active in sort of — like the Black community. He’s sort of, not outspoken but he’s very sort of — he’s got a lot going on in terms of his public messaging and he’s engaged in that stuff but in a positive way. But he’s a really good wrestler and he’s a really good talker. He’s got like a real good charisma about him. He came to St. Louis [NWA 73 weekend] even though he wasn’t booked. He came, just to sort of make an impression and meet everyone and it worked. He made a really good impression. He’s well-dressed, he presents himself well, he carries himself well.

