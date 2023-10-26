Nick Aldis discusses his arrival in WWE.

The National Treasure has been with the company for the last two months serving as a backstage producer. However, he was recently introduced as an on-screen General Manager for SmackDown, a role that has already seen him butt-heads with Raw GM Adam Pearce as WWE prepares for Survivor Series. Aldis appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his new role, which included him explaining why he finally decided to give WWE a chance after finding success elsewhere.

I’d be lying if I said it was something that I was anticipating at this point. But at the same time, I’d sort of made peace with the idea that it may or may not happen. I think I sort of made peace with that several years ago, and I think that actually that was in many ways a sort of turning point that helped me embrace the other opportunities that came my way. I think I might have wasted some time with always having one eye on WWE, and eventually, I had a sort of epiphany where it was like look, they’re either gonna give you an opportunity or there’re not. All you can do is be the best version of you that you can, and show the world your vision of who you want to be. I heard you guys talking about my intro and this new role. You talked about opportunity, Bully, and that’s really the baseline of my approach going forward. You can’t determine what opportunities come your way. You can only determine what you do with those opportunities, and for anyone who is unfamiliar with my past, my experience, I’ve been in this business my entire adult life. This is my profession.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aldis spoke about the opportunities given to him by WWE and how he plans to capitalize on each one, especially if it leads to him returning to the ring. You can read about that here.

