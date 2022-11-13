Nick Aldis continues to voice his displeasure for the National Wrestling Alliance.

The National Treasure and former two-time NWA world champion released a statement on his personal Instagram channel (subscription required) calling the brand he helped rebuild the most toxic in the current wrestling landscape.

“I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this ppv. What was once a promising endeavour that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling. Thank you all for the support.”

Aldis’ statement comes after NWA held their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, where Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion. The win caused a stir of controversy online as many fans and analysts don’t consider the Funkasaurus, who did have a stint in WWE, a solid enough worker to carry a world title.

This also comes after Aldis has announced that he will be leaving the NWA and aiming for a new opportunity after having several disagreements with NWA President Billy Corgan.