Impact Wrestling has announced the line-up for Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact on AXS.

Nick Aldis will speak about his return on Thursday’s show. Aldis did guest commentary for the co-main event, and announced that he is back with the company, and that is focused on the Impact World Title. Aldis also faced off with new Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, saving Impact President Scott D’Amore from a tussle with Maclin.

Speaking of Maclin, he will host a Changing of the Guard Ceremony on Thursday’s show.

Thursday’s Impact episode was taped on Monday from Toronto. You can click here for full spoilers. The full announced line-up for AXS at 8pm ET looks like this:

* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

* X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defends against Impact newcomer Sheldon Jean of Big Brother Canada fame

* Frankie Kazarian vs. John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a Handicap Match

* Nick Aldis will address his return to Impact

* New Impact World Champion Steve Maclin will host a Changing of the Guard Ceremony

Thursday’s Before The Impact episode will feature Heath and Rhino vs. Shogun and Jack Price. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET on YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

