Some updates have surfaced regarding today’s special daytime episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live via Netflix internationally starting at 2/1c, and in the regular 8/7c timeslot this evening on the USA Network in the United States, the blue brand shot-caller has surfaced with some announcements.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media to release a video announcing Michin vs. Kiana James in a match where if Michin wins, she will earn a shot at the WWE Women’s United States Championship held by Giulia.

Additionally, it was announced that John Cena will be live on the building as he will respond for the first time since being sneak-attacked and knocked out by Logan Paul in the closing moments of last week’s show.

Previously advertised for the August 29 episode of WWE SmackDown is the Melo Don’t Miz duo of Carmelo Hayes & The Miz vs. The Street Profits team of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins to determine the next challengers to the WWE World Tag-Team Championships currently held by The Wyatt Sicks, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defending their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against The Secret Hervice duo Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre (Piper Niven unable to compete), as well as Solo Sikoa defending his WWE United States Championship against Sami Zayn.

Today’s WWE SmackDown emanates from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. Lyon is the location of the crowd considered internally by WWE to be the best in history, and proven to be the loudest ever according to the decibel meter the company uses to measure the audio level of crowd reactions.

