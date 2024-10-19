The Motor City Machine Guns have arrived.

And they’re already making waves.

The Motor City Machine guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley made their WWE debuts on the 10/18 SmackDown, winning a triple-threat tag-team qualifier that earns them a match against DIY on the 10/25 blue brand show, where the winner will receive a shot at The Bloodline’s tag-team titles.

Following the 10/18 show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media to offer high praise to his fellow former TNA Wrestling buddies.

“A tremendous full-circle moment with two of my favorite people in this industry,” he wrote via X. “Real ones already know, but MCMG are about to go global, and nobody deserves it more.”