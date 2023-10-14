Nick Aldis debuted on WWE SmackDown on Friday night as the new General Manager after working as a producer for the company over the last few months.

On the show, he revealed that Kevin Owens had been traded to SmackDown to finalize Raw’s trade for Jey Uso.

Following the show, Aldis discussed his new WWE role.

“I’m feeling wonderful. Like I said out there, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime to be the general manager of SmackDown, the number one brand in all of sports entertainment. Wow. It’s a testament to the many hats that I’ve worn in the industry outside of the ring. To be bestowed that trust by Triple H and the rest of the management team at WWE is a huge thrill,” Aldis said.

