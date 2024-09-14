A Dumpster Match is coming to the women’s division in WWE.

During the first SmackDown Lowdown of the USA Network era for the blue brand, a big announcement was made by a former shot-caller from WWE’s past.

Former General Manager Vickie Guerrero, who was one of many WWE legends at the SmackDown on USA premiere in Seattle, WA. on September 13, made an appearance on SmackDown Lowdown after the live two-hour show wrapped up inside Climate Pledge Arena.

While being interviewed by Byron Saxton, Chelsea Green was joined by Vickie Guerrero on-camera for the segment. The WWE Hall of Fame legend suggested Green face Michin in a Dumpster Match.

Although Green shot down the idea, the current General Manager for SmackDown, Nick Aldis, appeared and made it official.

No date has been set yet for the Chelsea Green vs. Michin Dumpster Match.