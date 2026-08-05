Nick Aldis got to live out a longtime dream before making his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on WWE Now (see video below), Aldis discussed the preparation that went into his WWE SummerSlam 2026 showdown with Gunther, including how a conversation with Paul “Triple H” Levesque led to him receiving his dream entrance music. Aldis revealed that he had envisioned walking out to Oasis’ “Morning Glory” since he was a kid, but never believed it would actually become a reality.

“‘Morning Glory’ was like, I would always listen to that song, and I would always visualize this would be a killer entrance song. I’m talking about when I was a kid, when I was, and I was kind of walking out, and then like, right as that beat kicks in, and you just, and then as you sort of progress in the business and you start to sort of figure out how things work, I sort of put it to the back of my mind ‘That’s not likely, that’s not gonna happen.’”

Aldis then explained that just weeks before SummerSlam, Triple H reached out and asked what song he would choose if WWE could license absolutely anything. That question immediately brought “Morning Glory” back to mind.

“And then Hunter texted me a couple weeks ago and said ‘Perfect world, if you could have any music, we could license any music for you, any song, nothing is off the table.’ And I kind of went through my sort of mental, I went ‘f*cking Morning Glory.’ So I just, and he had mentioned something about maybe something British, a British band. Something like that. I suddenly went ‘Ah, Morning Glory.’ And I was like ‘Wow, I thought it won’t happen, but I’ve got to ask.’ I’ve got to at least (ask Hunter).”

Aldis came up short against Gunther in his first WWE match at SummerSlam, but later reclaimed his role as SmackDown General Manager following the premium live event.