NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with MuscleManMalcom to hype up this evening’s Back For The Attack pay per view, the promotion’s first major event since Hard Times back in January of 2020. The National Treasure will be defending the 10 Pounds of Gold against tag champion, Aron Stevens.

During the interview Aldis would be asked about a potential showdown with top AEW superstar and world champion Kenny Omega. Hear is what he had to say.

Well, that would be interesting. Just as an incentive to humiliate him and shut up all these stans that are, you know, praising him as the Savior of Wrestling. I hold the championship that’s been held by Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Dory Funk, Jack Brisco, you know? Who do I have to… what do I need to prove to anyone? He has a two year old belt! He has a belt that’s two years old.

You can listen to the real world champion’s full comments below.