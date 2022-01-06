NWA superstar and former world’s champion Nick Aldis recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on NWA being behind the FITE TV paywall, and what his and Billy Corgan’s longterm plan was for the brand when they first started. Highlights are below.

Explains why NWA was put behind a paywall:

The paywall thing, we knew right from the beginning that it wasn’t ideal. It’s just, we were in a position at that point where we weren’t funded by a giant organization or someone with endless resources. Obviously, Billy has committed his own substantial personal wealth to fund this thing. As a fledgling promotion in the position we were in, it was very hard to accept that we were going to have to slow the momentum down. Ultimately, the decision was made for survival.

On his and Billy Corgan’s plan to build the NWA brand:

Billy and I, from day one of our relationship, we believed that the NWA has a place and that it was going to take time. We never believed in trying to hot shot anything or trying to make a big loud noise or jump in because the resources would be impossible to go toe to toe with the giants that were doing that. We wanted to protect our USP and slowly but surely build a strong and loyal fanbase and the NWA fan has been that. To do that, we need the eyeballs.

