NWA superstar and former two-time world champion Nick Aldis spoke with Sescoops about the promotion’s decision to move him to the main event of the recent Crockett Cup pay-per-view, and how he and current champion, Matt Cardona, managed to build anticipation for their match with a short build. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the decision to put him in the main event of Crockett Cup came from NWA:

“It was a business decision that the NWA made. The prevailing thought was that, while the British Invasion reunion had been well-received, the main event, in my opinion, is the most important thing on the show. There was no main event. There was no marquee match, there was no anchor to this event. The culture that my run with the belt established is, the title is the glue that holds the NWA culture together.”

How he and Cardona managed to build anticipation for their match in only four weeks:

“A few weeks out, I got a phone call that said, ‘we need you back in the main event pictures.’ That’s wrestling, sometimes things have to change. I took a lot of pride in the fact that I was needed to kick that event into fifth gear. I’m glad that it worked. It’s hard to sell tickets to two shows back-to-back. It’s a difficult task for any company. I took it on as a personal challenge. ‘You have four weeks to get people into Aldis vs. Cardona.’ How do we tell that story and get butts in seats? We pulled it off.”

