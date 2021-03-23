NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast to hype the promotion’s newest episode of Powerrr, which have finally returned after the company when on hiatus from COVID-19. The National Treasure also explains how their new deal with FITE TV came together, and why Powerrr is now behind a paywall. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the decision to put NWA Powerrr behind a paywall when it was previously free on Youtube:

It was something that we had sort of discussed internally about putting this show [NWA Powerrr] behind a paywall and you know, at this point in our growth as an organization, it’s like we felt we had done the fans a good service by Billy [Corgan] basically forking out, at this point he’s basically in for a couple million, you know? To create and help revitalize this brand and show a proof of concept of a show that is completely different to anything else that’s being offered, and deliberately so and we got to a point where we said, ‘Hey, we have a strong, loyal and very passionate fanbase now and the really cool thing about the NWA fans is that they genuinely want to support the organization. They understand that there’s a — if they want to see certain guys and they want to see us stay with the NWA and they want us to be presented in only a way the NWA can do, then the NWA has to make money and it’s kind of like, that’s pretty much the long and short of it. We feel like we’ve created enough value in the product now that for $4.99 a month, I feel like it is a bargain at twice its price.

Talks the FITE TV deal being finalized:

It was just one of those things where there was an offer on the table from another streaming platform, a sports streaming service who were very interested and who made an offer for the NWA content, and I just sort of threw it out there. I said, ‘Hey, maybe we oughta see if FITE’s interested,’ just based on what a great year they had and I know they really like working with the NWA. I said, ‘Well –’ it was literally a case of, ‘Well, couldn’t hurt,’ you know? And sure enough, I helped sort of connect Mike [Weber, FITE C.O.O.] and Billy [Corgan] and they went to the table and obviously I stepped back. I wasn’t privy to all the different ins and outs of the boardroom stuff but yeah, next thing you know, Billy turns around a few days later and says, ‘I think we got ourselves a deal with FITE’ and that was that so I’m stoked about it because obviously, from a synergy point of view, it helps me as far as the established relationship and being able to continue to sort of spread my wings but really more than anything just because, it’s so important when it comes to a broadcast partner that you have someone who really wants you to succeed and is kinda very acutely aware of your time and kind of what you stand for and your culture and everything like that and in that respect, Mike Weber’s ideal for us as a partner because he knows me very well, he’s worked with Billy now for a couple years since the NWA’s been under his control and man, it’s so great to not have to kind of establish the relationship like that. We can just get right to work and we can communicate very honestly and openly with each other and it’s just great because we all want the same thing. We all wanna make some money, sell some pay-per-views and now sell some subscriptions to FITE for NWA Powerrr.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)