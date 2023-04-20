Nick Aldis gives an update on fellow IMPACT superstar, Mickie James.

The National Treasure spoke about James (his wife) during a recent interview on PWMania’s “Legends, Let’s Rethink This” program. He tells the show hosts that James, who was forced to relinquish her Knockouts Championship due to a rib injury, is on the road to recovery and should be cleared for a return in the weeks ahead.

“She is doing well. I wouldn’t want to put a number on it percentage-wise. She is certainly not in any pain or discomfort anymore with her rib. It was just in a very awkward spot which made it difficult to heal and made it difficult for her to avoid aggravating it so it took a bit longer than we anticipated for it to heal, but now it looks good and looks like she’ll be cleared within weeks.”

Deonna Purrazzo captured the vacant Knockouts Championship at the IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view this past weekend, the Virtuosa’s third-reign since returning to the company back in 2020. Rebellion was the same event that Aldis made his return to IMPACT following a lengthy run as the face of the NWA. His full interview can be found below.

(Thanks to PW Mania for sending us quotes)