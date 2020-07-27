Nick Aldis Goes Off On Bruce Prichard In New Interview: “He Lives In A Past Mentality”

NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis appeared on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio where The National Treasure once again took a shot at WWE’s Bruce Prichard, who recently stated on a podcast that Aldis does not have the “it factor” in professional wrestling. Aldis has since fired back at Prichard on Twitter, but opens up even more about Prichard’s failures in TNA during their time there together. Highlights are below.

Says that Prichard lives in a past mentality and things don’t work that way anymore:

Bruce and I spoke on the phone and Bruce claimed ‘I was talking about the Magnus character, I wasn’t talking about Nick Aldis.’ Well, his team uploaded a video and had a picture of me with the NWA Title and they used my name. So, he’s full of shit. What he did was expose the fact that he hasn’t been paying attention to anything going on. Anyone who has seen any of my shit over the last three years, everyone says ‘you present yourself like a real pro wrestler.’ For Bruce to say that, it just shows he hasn’t been paying attention. Kinda like how when he was running TNA, he wasn’t paying attention. He was asleep. He took a shot, gave a half-baked reason as to why he said it, didn’t address it, and now he’s getting an invoice. He likes to float things out as subjective and present them as facts. He lives in a past mentality where he thinks because he’s in WWE, he can say whatever about someone and that’s the only thing anyone will hear and that will be the opinion everyone shares. It doesn’t work like that anymore.

Brings up Raws ratings and how badly TNA’s ratings were when Prichard was in charge:

By the time Bruce was relieved of his duties in TNA in 2013, he had viewership down to one million people. By the time I had the World Title at the start of 2014, we had the viewership figures back up to 1.3 million and peaked at 1.55 million, which is just shy of 1.56 million, which is the lowest Raw rating in history, which is the rating that came out the same week he decided to trash me on his podcast. Maybe that extra bit of rating that Raw got, that’s the extra ‘it factor’ that I don’t have. It can’t be that his entire roster doesn’t have the ‘it factor,’ if only I had the ‘it factor’ that those guys had, I could have got that extra half a fucking rating.

Check out the champ’s comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)