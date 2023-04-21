Nick Aldis has not officially signed with Impact Wrestling.

Aldis returned at Rebellion on Sunday to do guest commentary on the main event, which saw Steve Maclin defeat Kushida to capture the vacant Impact World Title. The post-match angle saw Aldis save Impact President Scott D’Amore from Maclin’s bullying. Aldis made it clear on commentary that he is back with Impact, and focused on the World Title.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Aldis has not officially signed with Impact, at least not yet. The two sides have come to what was basically described as a short-term verbal agreement.

Current plans call for Aldis to be in the top of the mix for at least the next several months as they build to the Aldis vs. Maclin title match. It was speculated that Aldis vs. Maclin could headline the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, but that was not confirmed.

As seen below, Aldis appeared in a backstage segment with Jimmy Jacobs on last night’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling. He thanked everyone for their support, and talked about this history with the promotion. Aldis also talked about how he wants to challenge Maclin for the World Title, and said he wants to reclaim the title he once held to prove that he is the standard in professional wrestling.

.@RealNickAldis is BACK in IMPACT Wrestling and his sights are set on @SteveMaclin and the IMPACT World Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jQ2N70crHd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2023

