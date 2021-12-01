NWA superstar and former world’s champion Nick Aldis spoke with Konnan on Keepin It 100 about the NWA potentially bringing in some of the recently released WWE talents, later hinting that not only can fans expect to see some new faces in the promotion, but that he himself may turn up somewhere else. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says there will possibly be some new faces in the NWA soon:

Possibly. I’m sure there will be some new faces. I dare say…look, there’s a whole bunch of guys and girls now who are looking for somewhere to hang their hat and get some work. It’s a weird time. [Mike] Bennett and [Matt] Taven will be at the pay-per-view. Rhett Titus is coming in from the Ring of Honor exodus. There are going to be new faces and intermingling.

How more cross-breeding in wrestling will happen due to the number of options wrestlers have:

What we’ve seen in the past couple of years is only going to increase now in terms of more cross-breeding. Don’t be surprised if you see me show up somewhere else and other people you associate with the NWA show up somewhere else.

