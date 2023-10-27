Nick Aldis hints at a feud with Cody Rhodes in WWE.

The National Treasure previously wrestled The American Nightmare during his run in the NWA. At All In 2018 Rhodes managed to defeat Aldis and capture the NWA world title for the first time, but Aldis won the belt back from Rhodes in a two-out-of-three falls match at the NWA Anniversary event later that year.

Now Aldis and Rhodes are both in WWE and a chance to continue their rivalry is upon them. Aldis would be asked about this during his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

I will say, Cody and I, [our] rivalry, chemistry, story is sort of undeniable. He knows where I am., and I know where he is, and never say never.

Aldis was recently revealed as the new General Manager for SmackDown. Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about his decision to finally join WWE after finding success in companies like TNA and The NWA. You can read about that here.

