It’s official.

Nick Aldis is putting on the tights and boots for a long-awaited return to the ring.

During the opening moments of the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff media event on Sunday, July 19, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was interrupted by Gunther.

“The Career-Killer” stormed the stage, once again complaining about the title situation and his issues with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, which have gotten physical in recent weeks.

As Gunther ranted, the SmackDown G.M. hit the stage, with Aldis shouting back at the WWE Superstar while Triple H stood in between them.

Gunther took another cheap shot at Aldis, kicking him, leading to another physical altercation between the two.

This time, however, the WWE CCO lost his cool, with Levesque finally saying that if they have issues, they can settle it in the ring. He then officially announced Nick Aldis vs. Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.