This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be a “phenomenal” show.

Ahead of the Friday, January 23, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Nick Aldis released a social media video announcement.

In the video shared via his official X account and subsequent social media channels, the SmackDown General Manager issued a formal invitation to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

“Good morning everyone it’s your SmackDown G.M., Nick Aldis,” the blue brand shot-caller began. “Before he puts his career on the line at Royal Rumble, I’d like to take this chance to formally invite ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles to SmackDown this week.”

Aldis continued, “I’d love to have a chat with an old friend. After all, SmackDown is the house that AJ Styles built.”

He concluded by stating, “My door is always open AJ, think about it.”

Also advertised for the 1/23 episode of SmackDown at the Bell Centre in Montreal are the following matches:

* Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

* Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer

* The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s (WWE Tag-Team Championships)

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James

WWE SmackDown on 1/23 serves as the final ‘go-home show’ for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock special event scheduled for the following night on 1/24, also in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

