Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has expired.
He took his issues with NWA owner Billy Corgan public after announcing that he would be leaving at the end of December.
This decision to go public led to Corgan suspending him and pulling him from his final scheduled appearances.
Aldis opened up on his decision to leave last month in an interview with SportsKeeda:
“Free agency. That’s it, dude. I know it’s been suggested that there must be something else. Truthfully, I want to explore free agency. I just want to be free of a contract and a certain brand commitment, a sort of branding of any kind for a minute and just see what comes next,”
“It was just time to move on, that’s all. I have businesses. I have Legacy Sports Nutrition and we have some other businesses that we are working on. As far as wrestling, at this point, I feel like I can deliver wherever. I just love the business and I feel like I can contribute to a pretty high level. But at the same time, if I’m gonna spend time away from my son, and I’m gonna take bumps, I gotta be feeling it. It’s gotta be something that I’m passionate about. I’ve gotta be feeling it. I’ve gotta feel like it’s going somewhere.”