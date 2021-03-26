NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis recently joined the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast to discuss his 2-out of-3 falls showdown against Cody Rhodes at the 70th Anniversary, where the National Treasure reclaimed the title, and introduced his special enforcer, Kamille. Highlights are below.

The difference between their match at ALL IN and the 70th Anniversary show:

The whole story of the Chicago show [ALL IN] was that everything was in his [Cody Rhodes’] favor. It was his event, he picked the referee. He got to call his own shots and Brandi [Rhodes] interfered. So it was kind of like, we just kind of went — we just started there and went, ‘Okay, 2-out-of-3 Falls. Brian Hebner’s gonna be the referee this time, not Earl Hebner’ and then it was like, okay and then I said, ‘The major thing here is that Brandi got involved so, obviously it would have been great if I could’ve had Mickie [James] get involved but that wasn’t gonna be able to happen. She’s under contract to WWE.’ So I was kind of like, ‘Well, the next best thing’ and turned out to be a better thing in the long term was like, ‘Well what if I had a female enforcer?’ Because I wouldn’t have a valet, I wouldn’t have a romantic interest because again, everyone knows I’m married to Mickie so it’s like I always wanna do stuff that’s real, that feels authentic so I was kind of like, ‘But there’s no reason I can’t have a female enforcer specifically brought in to neutralize Brandi Rhodes’ and in describing this sort of character, Dave Lagana just said, ‘I know just the person. There’s someone I’ve been sort of keeping an eye on for the right time and the right spot, for the right moment and what about this girl [Kamille]?’

Meeting Kamille for the first time:

And God, they flew her out to Philadelphia I think to meet with me, just to sort of take her temperature on it and if we liked the fit, we’ll shoot some vignettes or whatever. I mean she just has a physical presence that’s second to none with women in the business and she just walks in and I’m right away, I’m just like, ‘Okay, yes, like 100 percent.’

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)