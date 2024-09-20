WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has surfaced on social media with an announcement regarding tonight’s show.

On Friday afternoon, the SmackDown G.M. took to X to release a video that included an announcement regarding a top match scheduled for this week’s episode.

It was announced that the high stakes showdown pitting Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi & Bayley will now be a Tornado Tag Team match.

As noted, if Bayley & Naomi win, the person who scores the fall faces Nia Jax at WWE Bad Blood 2024 for the WWE Women’s Championship. If Bayley & Naomi lose, the person who loses the fall must leave WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Sacramento, CA.