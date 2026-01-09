The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

And it’s gonna be a big one!

During the WWE SmackDown taping this afternoon at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a special announcement involving next week’s show, which will impact the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special and WWE Royal Rumble premium live event later this month.

The blue brand shot-caller announced that next week on the January 16 episode of WWE SmackDown at Wembley Arena in London, England, four qualifying matches will take place. The winner of each of those four bouts will advance to compete in a Fatal-4-Way Title Eliminator bout at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The winner of that match will advance to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31.

Those four matches are advertised to be as follows:

* Randy Orton vs. The Miz

* Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams

* Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa

* Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.