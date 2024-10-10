WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis checked in on social media with a video announcement regarding this week’s episode of the show.

Ahead of the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, Aldis confirmed rumors of LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship.

Additionally, he announced the previously noted interpromotional showdown between NXT duo Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Finally, “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns’ return to SmackDown was confirmed.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Greenville, S.C.