The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape in the final hours leading up to the show.

Ahead of the November 15 installment of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, which premieres live at 8/7c from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nick Aldis surfaced on social media to make a couple of big announcements.

SmackDown’s General Manager announced in a video released via X that the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion will kick off tonight, with Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab taking place in a first-round match.

Also added to the lineup for tonight’s two-hour blue brand prime time program is an opening segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Previously announced for the 11/15 episode of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee is Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Milwaukee, WI.

