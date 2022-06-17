On June 13th, Nick Aldis and Mickie James, under Aldis Enterprises LLC, applied to trademark “Strictly Business” and two trademarks on the term “Empower” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The filing for the Strictly Business trademark notes the following:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions, performances, and sport entertainment by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The filing for the Empower trademark reads as: