Nick Aldis is no longer calling the shots on WWE’s blue brand.

Instead, he is merely another one of the wrestlers on the roster for WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off in Oakland, CA. with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in the ring, which had a table and chairs set up.

A video package then aired showing the history of Aldis and Gunther, culminating with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque announcing their match for SummerSlam.

The package wrapped up and Pearce welcomed the Oakland crowd to the official contract signing for Aldis vs. Gunther at SummerSlam. He introduced Gunther, and “The Career-Killer” made his way out. Pearce informed Aldis if he signed on the dotted line, he will revoke his executive rights.

With that said, he will then be reinstated as an active talent, with Pearce replacing him as the new official SmackDown General Manager, in addition to being the Raw GM as well.

And that’s exactly what happened.

So it appears confirmed now that Aldis is out as GM on the blue brand, and Pearce is in.

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