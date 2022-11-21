Wrestling Inc. recently conducted an interview with top industry superstar Nick Aldis, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, including how the relationship between NWA President Billy Corgan and AEW President Tony Khan had changed, and why he feels like he should have reached out to AEW sooner than he did as he currently explores his free agency. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he did want to go to AEW but wanted NWA to be in a place that they could operate without him:

Well, I thought that it was well known at this point that I had talked to [AEW CEO Tony Khan] very early on, and there’s a lot more to it than people know. Essentially, I wanted to go, but I also wanted to wait until I had got the NWA to a point where I felt like they could function effectively.

How he should have reached out sooner because the relationship between Billy Corgan and Tony Khan had changed: