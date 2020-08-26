NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis was a recent guest on the Battleground podcast to discuss his wife, WWE superstar Micke James, and the booking she received after returning to television on Raw a few weeks ago. The National Treasure brings up his recent feud with Bruce Prichard, stating that his pettiness knows no bounds and is possibly taking it out on James.

You’re not suggesting that the executive director of a publicly-traded company, with stockholders and huge television rights fees to maintain, would be as petty as to devalue one of his own assets just to get revenge over a feud that he himself started, are you? You can’t honestly suggest that would be a real thing. It has to be a coincidence,” Aldis said sarcastically. “These silly, petty tactics, fans see through it.

Aldis continues by claiming that fans saw right through WWE’s “sad” tactics and calls James an all-time great.

I don’t think anybody saw that and thought, ‘Mickie James is a jabronie.’ Everyone saw it for what it was. She’s an all-time great and doesn’t need me to fight her battles. She knows her worth and will make it work, but everyone could smell that stench. It was just sad.

Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)