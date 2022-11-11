The latest guest on the NotSam podcast was top industry superstar Nick Aldis, who opened up about the ongoing issues he is having with the NWA and its president, Billy Corgan.

The National Treasure says that the promotion has taken a turn from what he originally envisioned for its future, later revealing that Corgan thought he was trying to politic his way back towards being world champion. Full highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that he wasn’t trying to bury the NWA, because that would just be a burial of himself:

“It certainly wasn’t intended to be this burial of the NWA or anything like that. Why would I do that? I would be burying myself.”

How the NWA product has changed from what he had originally planned for it to be

“What it has become now is not what I envisioned it to be and certainly isn’t what I was laying the ground for it to be, didn’t have the core values that I had tried to sort of maintain. And again, it wasn’t a knock, it was just me saying ‘this isn’t for me anymore.’ I wanted to do an alternative wrestling brand that represented all the things about the NWA that people missed in the current product, whether it be from overproduction or from a different mentality, or a different style, let’s give them all those things.”

Says he felt like things took a turn for the worse once he lost the world title:

“I was presented with the question, what’s different now? Why is it not working now compared to what? And I sort of went, again, you’re forcing me to give you an answer that paints me in this awful light but I’m going, ‘the difference is you had a world title angle that people were interested in and now you don’t.'”

How Corgan thought he was trying to politic his way back towards becoming champion:

“He and Mickie [James] had a private conversation that he didn’t realize that I was privy to and he goes, ‘your husband is pressuring me to put the belt back on him,’ and you know, for me, that day I went, ‘this isn’t going to work.'”

