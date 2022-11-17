Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis stated in his Sportskeeda interview that he intends to look into free agency and pushed back on claims that he was working an angle with the NWA to get a better deal elsewhere.

As noted, Aldis has been suspended by the NWA after making statements about the company following his departure announcement. He’ll be a free agent at the start of 2023.

“Free agency. That’s it, dude. I know it’s been suggested that there must be something else. Truthfully, I want to explore free agency. I just want to be free of a contract and a certain brand commitment, a sort of branding of any kind for a minute and just see what comes next,” “It was just time to move on, that’s all. I have businesses. I have Legacy Sports Nutrition and we have some other businesses that we are working on. As far as wrestling, at this point, I feel like I can deliver wherever. I just love the business and I feel like I can contribute to a pretty high level. But at the same time, if I’m gonna spend time away from my son, and I’m gonna take bumps, I gotta be feeling it. It’s gotta be something that I’m passionate about. I’ve gotta be feeling it. I’ve gotta feel like it’s going somewhere.”

