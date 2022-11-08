Nick Aldis took to Twitter this afternoon to issue his first comments since the NWA announced his suspension.

As noted, the NWA announced today that Aldis has been suspended and pulled from Saturday’s Hard Times III pay-per-view, and Sunday’s Revolution Rumble event. The suspension comes after Aldis noted in a now-deleted Instagram video from the weekend that he gave his notice to the company following differences between he and NWA President Billy Corgan as the promotion became so embarrassing that he can no longer be a part of it. You can click here for the original report with comments from the NWA.

In an update, Aldis responded to a tweet on comments Corgan made about a possible second Empower all-women’s pay-per-view, and if some of the great women’s wrestlers can wrestle the NWA style and carry a pay-per-view.

Aldis wrote, “If some of you are wondering whether stuff like this factored into my decision to give my notice you’d be correct.”

Aldis also commented on being pulled from the weekend match against Odinson at NWA Hard Times III. Despite giving his notice this past weekend, Aldis said he intended to fulfill his obligations to the fans in New Orleans, but he believes the NWA doesn’t share the same values.

“Also, fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice. I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn’t seem to share the same values,” he wrote.

NWA COO Joe Galli confirmed today that Aldis is under contract through December 31 of this year. In regards to the suspension,Galli also stated, “This is not a wrestling angle.”

Aldis has been with the NWA since 2017, and he is a two-time World Champion. Unless something changes in the next several weeks, he will become a free agent on January 1, 2023.

You can see the full tweets from Aldis below:

