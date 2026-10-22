Another championship match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed that Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez on Friday, October 23.

The announcement comes after Perez scored a pinfall victory over Green in a non-title match on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw.

WWE confirmed the championship showdown in a social media video featuring Aldis, making the match official for Friday’s show.

The Women’s Championship match joins an already stacked lineup for SmackDown, which will also feature a Street Fight between Giulia and Blake Monroe.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against B-Fab and Michin.

In tag team action, Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki) will square off against The MFT (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga).

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown airs live on USA Network.