The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Thursday, Nick Aldis surfaced via social media with a video to announce several updates for the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, June 6, 2025.

The WWE SmackDown General Manager announced that every single Superstar involved in the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches will be in action on Friday’s show.

This includes Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, LA Knight, Andrade, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Naomi and Giulia.

Aldis revealed that several of those will be in one match, and it’s a big one.

Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer will join forces for one night only, as they take on the three-woman team of Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Finally, ahead of their WWE Money In The Bank 2025 tag-team showdown on Saturday night, John Cena and Logan Paul, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, will all be under the same roof on Friday night.

