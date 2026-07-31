Nick Aldis’ unexpected SummerSlam opportunity came at the expense of a planned family vacation.

The former SmackDown General Manager is set to make his WWE in-ring debut against GUNTHER on night one of SummerSlam. Speaking with Yahoo’s Uncrowned, Aldis revealed that he and his family had originally planned to vacation in the south of France before WWE’s plans changed.

“We were supposed to be on a vacation in the south of France,” Aldis said. “[But] it was nice to be able to talk to my son.”

Aldis said the conversation with his son helped put the opportunity into perspective as he explained why he needed to devote himself entirely to preparing for the match.

“[Talk to him] and say, ‘I know you’ve grown up around wrestling your whole life, and to you it’s just mom and dad’s work, but you have to understand that, for me, this is kind of what I wanted since I was 12 years old. And so I have a very short amount of time to get ready for it, and I have to be fully committed to preparation for this.’”

According to the interview, Aldis’ son has been supportive throughout the process and has even been filming his father’s training sessions. The footage is expected to be turned into a documentary that Aldis plans to release sometime after SummerSlam.

Aldis will step into the ring against GUNTHER on night one of SummerSlam on August 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam Results coverage.