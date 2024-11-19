Nick Aldis is a busy man these days.

In addition to his on-air role as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, the pro wrestling veteran also serves as a behind-the-scenes producer for matches and segments featured on WWE programming each week.

For example, the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown last Friday night, November 15, Aldis produced every single dark match and the bout taped for WWE Speed, for a total of four matches.

During a recent appearance on the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Aldis spoke about having two separate contracts with WWE for this reason.

“I have two [jobs]. [A] producer and a talent,” Aldis told Van Vliet regarding his role(s) in WWE. “I have two contracts.”

Aldis continued, “An employee contract as a producer and a talent contract for the General Manager role.”

Later in the interview, Aldis spoke about whether or not he ever sees himself returning to the squared circle for a match in WWE.

“Look, it gets asked all the time by everyone except me,” Aldis said. “I have never once said, hey what about me? Could I wrestle? Because I don’t need to.”

He added, “If and when the time comes it’ll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I’m ready.”