NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis was a recent guest on the Battlegrounds Podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals he pitched to work with The Great Muta and Jushin Liger at G1 Supercard:

I’m a huge fan of Muta and have worked for him in Wrestle-1. I pitched (me vs. Muta) for the ROH/NJPW Madison Square Garden show, obviously, they passed on that. I also pitched me against [Jushin Thunder] Liger.

On his brief exchange with The Great Muta at WrestleCade:

At WrestleCade, it was just presented to us. Sonny Onoo was handling Muta’s stuff and thought it would be cool. It was really just a shot across the bow. He knows where I am, we can make it happen, just gotta make the price right, Muta.

Full episode can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)