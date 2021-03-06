NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio where the National Treasure spoke about his promotion’s return from hiatus later this month, which includes the Back On The Attack pay per view on March 21st.

During the interview Aldis names former WWE star Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel) as someone he would love to see work in NWA, recalling their days together at Harley Race’s camp.

The one that stands out to me, I’ve known him since Harley Race’s camp, and felt like he was never utilized to even close to his full potential; I’d love to see Joe Hennig [Curtis Axel in WWE] show up in the NWA and see what he can do. From a selfish standpoint, to be able to tell that story of his lineage and legacy, a guy like him could be revitalized by the way we do content. There are a ton of names. A lot of names returning from previous seasons and a lot of new faces. I can’t wait to see it.

You can listen to the full interview with the world’s champion here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)