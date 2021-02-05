NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis was a recent guest on the Angle podcast to discuss a number of topics, including how the National Treasure is more focused on building the NWA brand rather than working with other companies like IMPACT and AEW. Hear his thoughts on the subject below.

There’s clearly interest in that because it gets brought up a lot. I can’t speak for them, but if they’re listening to the audience then you would imagine it’s on their radar. My own personal thought on it is I’m more interested in continuing to build the NWA. I’m very confident in the value of my World Title. I don’t need to put it up against other belts to argue its validity. I have Dory Funk Jr, Harley Race, Jack Brisco, Ric Flair, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes to make that argument for me. The history dates back to 1905. You can’t buy that or fabricate it. I don’t need wrestling Twitter to validate the value of the Real Worlds Championship.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)