Nick Aldis is pumped for 2023 now that he is a free agent.

The former two-time NWA world heavyweight champion spoke about this topic during an interview with the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he revealed some of the bookings he has taken for the new year, then later teases that some big things are on the horizon for him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s got lots of exciting things booked for 2023 now that he’s a free agent:

I’m happy to be a free agent. I’ve got lots of exciting stuff on the books for 2023 independently, you know, several shots in the UK, Australia, and Canada; I’m going back to Calgary next month for the Harts, which is exciting for me, and lots of other stuff on the horizon. What I’m very excited about is just the ability to, instead of thinking, ‘Man, if this was me, this is what I would do.’ To go, ‘No, let’s do it.’ Ideas you might have or concepts you want to flesh out and do. I have enough contacts now and feel willing to take the risk financially to try a couple of things and see what happens.

On wrestling legends like Sting praising the work he’s done:

I’ve been overwhelmed at the number of legends, really big names in our business; names, certainly much, much bigger than mine, who have gone out of their way to say on their respective podcasts or in interviews and stuff to say nice things about me. Guys like Mick Foley, Ric Flair, DDP. You know, Stinger privately, but I think, you know, anyone who watched TNA knows that Sting was always kind of in my corner. Dutch Mantell, Teddy Long, the list goes on and on, people who I was just blown away at how they were all saying, like, ‘Yeah, that guy’s gonna be fine.’ Even Ric, going as far as to say, ‘Well, you know, either one of those two companies needs to get him, and whichever one does is lucky to have him.’

How much getting that praise means to him:

I don’t feel I don’t think that way. I want to make that point. I’m not sitting here going, ‘Hey, man, you know, it’s just a matter of time, brother.’ I’m very open to the idea it might not happen, but I’m just that’s not what any of that was about. It was about, like I said, it was about me just moving on and starting a new chapter, but I will say it’s meant a hell of a lot to me; all these huge-name guys have come out and endorsed me like that. That means a hell of a lot.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)