This week, Nick Aldis, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, spoke on “The Kurt Angle Show” to discuss his career.

At Bound for Glory 2013, Aldis claimed that it was Sting’s plan for Aldis to defeat him:

“I remember we got to the pay-per-view. Certainly at this point, I had learned enough to know, okay, I can’t go in with any expectations, but it felt like the right thing to do would be for me to get my hand raised. But obviously, it’s Sting, and I’m not going to come in assuming that. I remember I got there that day. Our agent, I forget who it was, said, ‘X amount of minutes, Sting up.’ I said, ‘Okay’, and just sat down at catering. Sting comes over and sits down and Steve goes ‘Hey, did they tell you the finish?’ I go, ‘Yeah, yeah’, and he said, ‘We’re not doing that. The whole reason we set all this up is for you to get your hand raised.” I remember just being like, ‘Well, I don’t know what to say’, like, this is Sting. Sting said, ‘Not only are we not doing that, you’re beating me with your finish in the middle.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ He got up and said, ‘I’ll go take care of this’, and he walked off and I’m almost in tears because that’s such an overwhelming thing.”