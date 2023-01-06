Nick Aldis has revealed some details about his epic rivalry with Cody Rhodes from 2018.

The National Treasure and The American Nightmare faced off twice that year, with the prestigious NWA world heavyweight title on the line. Rhodes won the title from Aldis at ALL IN, but Aldis regained “Sweet Charlotte” at the NWA 70th Anniversary in a 2-out-of-3 falls showdown.

Aldis says that a third match was discussed, but it never came to fruition. He revealed during an interview with the Universal Wrestling podcast that if the bout did happen, it may have been in London. Highlights are below.

And I think that once we had the match (Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes at ALL IN) and then we knew that the Nashville match (NWA 70th Anniversary Show), I had some conversation with Cody about like, ‘Do you think we could do a trilogy?’… From what I recall, I just remember sort of throwing it out there like, ‘What if… it’s a Broadway in Nashville and then we do number three in London’ and it was kind of like (Aldis smiled) … We were excited about that.

