Nick Aldis has signed a new NWA contract.

Aldis appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that he has re-signed with the company.

Aldis dropped the NWA World Heavyweight Title to Trevor Murdoch in a Career vs. Title match at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view back in August. Since then he has feuded with Thom Latimer and NWA National Heavyweight Champion Chris Adonis. Aldis defeated Latimer in a Grudge Match at the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view in early December. He also reunited with Douglas Williams in the NWA. They have recent wins over Adonis and Latimer, plus the team of Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx.

Aldis has been with the NWA since September 2017, and is a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.